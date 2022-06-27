Geometric Wealth Advisors Makes New $346,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $42.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

