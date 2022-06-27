Geometric Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 221,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $63.67 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

