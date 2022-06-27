GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.24–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.50 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.68 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.93–$0.89 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen cut their price target on GitLab to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.91.

Get GitLab alerts:

GTLB stock opened at $54.36 on Monday. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.97.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $624,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 61,206 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 612,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,369,000 after acquiring an additional 112,846 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 174.6% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after acquiring an additional 611,206 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth $4,334,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.