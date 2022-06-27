Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 609.09 ($7.46).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLEN. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($9.06) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.74) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Glencore from GBX 650 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($7.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.13) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 650 ($7.96) price target on Glencore in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 446.25 ($5.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 493.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 455.26. The stock has a market cap of £58.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.73. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 290.96 ($3.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

