Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,773,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,008,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 143.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $215.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.