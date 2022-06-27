Global Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 610 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RIVN. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 70.41.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at 2,714,574.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 29.50 on Monday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 179.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

