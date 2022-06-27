Global Trust Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 13,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $222,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in International Business Machines by 18.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines stock opened at $142.06 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $147.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.93. The stock has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

