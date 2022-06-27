Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $228.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.83 and its 200 day moving average is $252.22. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.41 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.