Global Trust Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $166.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.88. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $157.99 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

