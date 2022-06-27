Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $75.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.14. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

