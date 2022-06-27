GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $0.62 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.93.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About GlycoMimetics (Get Rating)
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
