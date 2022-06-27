GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Buys $3,635,691.84 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 93,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,691.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,031,573 shares in the company, valued at $233,542,506.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 105,000 shares of GMS stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,839,450.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 40,000 shares of GMS stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $1,915,600.00.

NYSE:GMS opened at $44.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $61.79.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conversant Capital LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 32.6% during the first quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 341,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after buying an additional 84,107 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 49.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 91,272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GMS by 98.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in GMS in the first quarter worth about $28,532,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

