Golden Green Inc. Acquires 7,819 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,568 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 1.1% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,780,870,000 after purchasing an additional 611,927 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,038,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,021,538,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $773,747,000 after buying an additional 397,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

