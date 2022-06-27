Golden Green Inc. Buys Shares of 3,981 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $247.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.