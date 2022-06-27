Golden Green Inc. Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Golden Green Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD stock opened at $87.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.