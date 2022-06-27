Golden Green Inc. Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $330.50 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.01. The company has a market cap of $321.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

