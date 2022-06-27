Golden Green Inc. Makes New Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 27.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 7.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 24,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Bunge by 10.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $88.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

