Golden Green Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,218 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $187.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.33 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.55.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

