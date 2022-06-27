Golden Green Inc. Sells 1,021 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Golden Green Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $71.41 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.15.

