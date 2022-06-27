Golden Green Inc. Takes $1.03 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.40.

ALB opened at $224.79 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

