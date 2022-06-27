Grumpy Finance Price Hits $0.0000 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Grumpy Finance

Grumpy Finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

