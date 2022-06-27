GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in GSK were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in GSK by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in GSK by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.31) to GBX 1,900 ($23.27) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.74) to GBX 1,800 ($22.05) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.00.

GSK stock opened at $43.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

