Hahn Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the period. SEI Investments makes up 2.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of SEI Investments worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $55.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

