Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $18.47 Million Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the period. SLM accounts for 4.0% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of SLM worth $18,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in SLM by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 786,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 24,070 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in SLM by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in SLM by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,751,000 after buying an additional 652,411 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLM. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.31). SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

