Hahn Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for 2.9% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Albemarle worth $13,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,121,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,132,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,283,000 after purchasing an additional 71,109 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Albemarle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,676,000 after purchasing an additional 67,297 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after acquiring an additional 119,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALB. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.21.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $224.79 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.14.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.