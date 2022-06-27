Hahn Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Mohawk Industries worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $127.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.96 and a 52 week high of $211.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.85.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

