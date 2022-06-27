Hahn Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,725 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises 3.3% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Air Lease worth $15,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Air Lease by 2.6% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 66,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Air Lease by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Air Lease by 2,036.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 123,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $33.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.81%.

Several analysts have commented on AL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

