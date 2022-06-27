Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,360 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,907,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,203,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,674,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,148,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 320,850 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after acquiring an additional 252,372 shares during the period.

BSCO opened at $20.72 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23.

