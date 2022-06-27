Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

SPYG opened at $54.72 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

