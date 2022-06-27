Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UL opened at $46.25 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $60.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Several research analysts have commented on UL shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

