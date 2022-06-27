Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.2% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,051,092 shares of company stock valued at $321,474,118 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $325.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $309.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $325.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

