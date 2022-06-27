Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 50,085 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,007,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 35,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average of $104.98. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

