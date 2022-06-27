Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,454 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STX opened at $74.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.32.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

