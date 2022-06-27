Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.9% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $419.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $436.04 and its 200 day moving average is $413.58.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

