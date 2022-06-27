Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.0% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $78.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $79.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.30.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

