Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 596.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 30.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.14. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.