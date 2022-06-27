Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 180,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSJP opened at $22.29 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.