Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,955,000 after acquiring an additional 199,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,754,000 after purchasing an additional 72,804 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 356,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $150.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.22. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $138.30 and a 12-month high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

