Head to Head Analysis: Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) versus Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verano and Corteva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $740,000.00 151.00 -$14.68 million ($0.35) -19.92 Corteva $15.66 billion 2.48 $1.76 billion $2.35 22.79

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than Verano. Verano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corteva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Verano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corteva shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Verano and Corteva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 0 6 0 3.00 Corteva 0 3 11 0 2.79

Verano currently has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 335.17%. Corteva has a consensus target price of $62.92, indicating a potential upside of 17.48%. Given Verano’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Verano is more favorable than Corteva.

Profitability

This table compares Verano and Corteva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -10.96% -7.68% -3.57% Corteva 10.72% 6.70% 4.08%

Summary

Corteva beats Verano on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

