Head to Head Comparison: Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vista Energy and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vista Energy currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.88%. Given Vista Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vista Energy is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Vista Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Energy and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Energy 8.24% 11.17% 3.82% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 81.90% 82.38% 82.38%

Volatility & Risk

Vista Energy has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vista Energy and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Energy $652.19 million 0.96 $50.65 million $0.64 11.17 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $8.70 million N/A $6.54 million N/A N/A

Vista Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Summary

Vista Energy beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vista Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2021, it had 3,867 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

