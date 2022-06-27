Head-To-Head Survey: Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) versus Starry Group (NYSE:STRY)

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) and Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tele2 AB (publ) and Starry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tele2 AB (publ) 21.69% 17.72% 7.33% Starry Group N/A -143.92% 3.23%

Tele2 AB (publ) has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starry Group has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tele2 AB (publ) and Starry Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tele2 AB (publ) $3.12 billion 2.42 $502.08 million $0.48 11.76 Starry Group N/A N/A $25.55 million N/A N/A

Tele2 AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Starry Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tele2 AB (publ) and Starry Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tele2 AB (publ) 1 3 3 0 2.29 Starry Group 0 4 3 0 2.43

Starry Group has a consensus price target of $9.64, indicating a potential upside of 98.82%. Given Starry Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Starry Group is more favorable than Tele2 AB (publ).

Summary

Tele2 AB (publ) beats Starry Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services. It also provides data network services, including dark fiber, dedicated wavelength, ethernet and IP VPN, and internet services; and unified communications comprising service provider, mobile virtual network operator, and carrier SIP-interconnect services. In addition, the company offers single and dual IMSI solutions for consumer and IoT applications; on-demand roaming services, such as subscription management, data plan management, real time charging, eSIM delivery, SIM management, and set up services; routing and termination solutions for international voice traffic; application-2-person messaging services; and value-added services comprising shortcodes and long numbers for businesses to have 2-way communication with their customers. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1993 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Starry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

