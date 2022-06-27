Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HTA. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.60.

HTA opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 0.62. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 309.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,636,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,293,000 after acquiring an additional 566,770 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

