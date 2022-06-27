Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on HTA. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.60.
HTA opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 0.62. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,636,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,293,000 after acquiring an additional 566,770 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.
About Healthcare Trust of America (Get Rating)
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
