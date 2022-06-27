HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.23-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $827.00 million-$837.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.16 million.

Shares of HQY opened at $66.81 on Monday. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $84.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -101.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.08.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised HealthEquity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.75.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

