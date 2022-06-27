Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.17.

HRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Herc to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:HRI opened at $89.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.89. Herc has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $203.14.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.77 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Herc’s payout ratio is 28.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,232,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Herc by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,327,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,994,000 after purchasing an additional 227,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Herc by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Herc by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,425,000 after buying an additional 153,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Herc by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,375,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

