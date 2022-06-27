Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hess Midstream worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 54.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 13.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 5,117,500 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $145,848,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geurt G. Schoonman acquired 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.77 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,249 shares in the company, valued at $99,971.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $28.09 on Monday. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.549 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

HESM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

