Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get Holley alerts:

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $91,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,673,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,922,494.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after buying an additional 4,280,253 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Holley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,392,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Holley by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Holley by 37.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 431,355 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Holley by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 83,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLLY opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Holley has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Holley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.