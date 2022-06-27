Holloway Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 3.1% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

CSCO stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $53.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

