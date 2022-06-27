Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock opened at $180.02 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.92 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

