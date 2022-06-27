Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $180.02 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.92 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.36. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

