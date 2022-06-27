Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,275,000 after acquiring an additional 558,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,625,000 after acquiring an additional 172,737 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,898,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,119,000 after acquiring an additional 138,728 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,513.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,960 shares of company stock valued at $532,897 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.